Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Solar Senior Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter worth $914,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.34. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

