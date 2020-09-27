Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $92.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

