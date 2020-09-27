Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

