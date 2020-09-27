Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,776 Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

