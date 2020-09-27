Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,443 Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 87,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDF opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

