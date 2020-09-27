Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 639 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,553,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,286,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,636,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.53.

Alteryx stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -260.23, a PEG ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,408 shares of company stock worth $19,179,763 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.