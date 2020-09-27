Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,371 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 64,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

