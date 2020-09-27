Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $107,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

LKQ stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

