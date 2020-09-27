Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Helen of Troy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of HELE opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day moving average of $174.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,977,678.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

