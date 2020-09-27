Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

