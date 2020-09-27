Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

OSK stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

