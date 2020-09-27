Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $219,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,630.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,904 shares of company stock worth $9,645,609 over the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

