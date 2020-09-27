Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,033 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $824.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

