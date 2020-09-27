Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 752 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Genesco were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

GCO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.