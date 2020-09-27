Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 170,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 121,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Hanmi Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.