Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,841 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $2,881,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GrafTech International by 785.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 160,252 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

