Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

VIACA opened at $31.78 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

