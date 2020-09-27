Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of PlayAGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

NYSE AGS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13). The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.