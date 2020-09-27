Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 547,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.