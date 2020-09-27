Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,249,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.92 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

