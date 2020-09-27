Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $108,000 Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.94 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

