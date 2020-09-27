Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $114,000 Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Chico’s FAS worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 172.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 579,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

