Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Retail Value worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Value by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Retail Value by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Retail Value by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Retail Value Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Retail Value in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

