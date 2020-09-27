Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $118,000 in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Five Prime Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

