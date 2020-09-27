Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $153,000 in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORR. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

