Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankUnited by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BankUnited by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:BKU opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

