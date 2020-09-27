Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $117,000 Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.