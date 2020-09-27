Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NIU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Niu Technologies – has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies – will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.