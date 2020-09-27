Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 12,444 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

