Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,884 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FMR LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 290,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $678.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

