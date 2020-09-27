Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,711 Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CBTX were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CBTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CBTX by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CBTX by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $400.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

