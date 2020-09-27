Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

RCKY opened at $24.72 on Friday. Rocky Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

