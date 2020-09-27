Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 7,768 Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

