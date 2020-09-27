Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

