Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 176 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

