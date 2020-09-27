Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,052 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $790,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

