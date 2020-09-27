Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,304 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,686,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 305.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 750.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

NYSE CNX opened at $10.38 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

