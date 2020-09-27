Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 353 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,726,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 369,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 212,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $53.66 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

