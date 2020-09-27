Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 37,000 Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 74.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 25.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

