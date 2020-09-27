Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 39,880 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,947. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

