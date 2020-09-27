Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 492 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 217,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 47.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 55.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

