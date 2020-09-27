Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 519 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

