Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 527 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

