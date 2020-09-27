Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 544 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $28.47 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.