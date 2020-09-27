Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,189 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 927,428 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 102.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 27.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 588,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $6,209,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,255.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

