Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

