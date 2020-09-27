Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

