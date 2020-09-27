Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

