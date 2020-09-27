Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 112.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

