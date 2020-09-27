Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 398,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Radian Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

